Carson Wentz Tosses Three Touchdowns In Relief
Carson Wentz performed admirably in relief on Sunday, throwing three touchdown passes as the Vikings scored 29 straight points to rally past Green Bay, 39-22. The journeyman played most of the game after the Packers knocked out starter Kyler Murray (head) with an illegal hit in the first quarter. Despite some early misfires, Wentz finished 12-for-19 for 133 yards without a turnover. Even better for fantasy managers, Wentz got the ball to superstar receiver Justin Jefferson. The pair connected six times for 81 yards and two scores, including a game-clinching touchdown deep in the fourth quarter. It remains to be seen if Murray will have a chance to play Week 2, so Wentz could be a priority waiver addition in deeper leagues as the Vikings prepare to play Chicago.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN