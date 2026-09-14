Ettore Messina Joins Hawks as Consultant

Sep 14, 2026, 9:01 AM ET
The Atlanta Hawks are adding Ettore Messina as a consultant, according to Eurohoops' Aris Barkas, who relayed a report from Walter Fuochi of La Repubblica. Messina reunites with Quin Snyder, who worked under him as an assistant at CSKA Moscow before becoming an NBA head coach. The 66-year-old previously consulted for the Lakers and spent five seasons as a Spurs assistant under Gregg Popovich, with four EuroLeague titles on his resume. He is expected to split next season between Atlanta and Italian television work, so this reads more like a steadying advisory move than a fantasy-altering staff change. Atlanta's post-Trae Young
offense should still run heavily through Jalen Johnson
, who averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.2 steals across 72 games last season. Messina's arrival does not threaten Johnson's workload or materially change the outlook for Dyson Daniels
and Nickeil Alexander-Walker
.--Brian DailisanSource: Aris Barkas