Jalen Coker Emerges as Top Target in Loss
Jalen Coker posted a huge day on the field during the Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The third-year wideout hauled in a 51-yard score in the second quarter. Coker found the end zone again with an eight-yard score in the fourth quarter. The 24-year-old hauled in eight of his nine targets for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. There are probably not too many people out there who had Jalen Coker dropping two TDs and nearly 150 yards on their bingo cards. Coker emerged as the favorite option of quarterback Bryce Young on Sunday. The two of them clearly have great chemistry, which could lead to a breakout campaign for Coker. After that game, Coker is going to be one of the most popular names on the waiver wire. He should be a solid flex option for the Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN