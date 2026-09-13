Zay Flowers Questionable for Week 2 with Hamstring Injury
Zay Flowers (hamstring) for Week 2 is cloudy, as Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Flowers is currently designated as questionable for the Ravens' 2026 home opener versus the New Orleans Saints next week. Flowers left Sunday's 41-23 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. Before exiting, Flowers put up a stellar line of five catches for 150 yards (30 yards per catch), including a 54-yard touchdown. Flowers originally injured his hamstring in training camp during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings in August. Flowers aggravated the hamstring on Sunday, and his situation is something to monitor heading into Week 2. Flowers will have an MRI on Monday. Rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was also injured in Week 1 and did not return to the game, and Devontez Walker (groin) was inactive, so Baltimore's receiving corps is pretty banged up going into Week 2. Rookie Elijah Sarrat, who was a healthy scratch in the opener, could play a key role in what will be his NFL debut if he is forced into the starting lineup against the Saints.
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio
Source: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio