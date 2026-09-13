Lamar Jackson Looks Impressive During Season Opener
Lamar Jackson continued to show why he is considered one of the best in the game on Sunday. Jackson came ready to play during the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He completed 17-of-25 passing attempts for 324 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. Jackson also rushed the ball seven times for 40 yards and another touchdown during the Week 1 victory. The Ravens have a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle, but that didn't impact Jackson's play on the field. When healthy, few players in the game can match the talent level of Jackson. He'll remain an elite fantasy option heading into the Week 2 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN