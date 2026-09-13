Brock Bowers Spotted Walking Unassisted with Leg Sleeve
Brock Bowers (knee) walking out of the Raiders' locker room "unaided" with a leg sleeve on his left leg, following Las Vegas' 27-13 season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins. The positive update comes on the heels of a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Bowers could potentially return in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers in L.A. Bowers underwent a meniscus trim on Sept. 8. While Bowers is out, Michael Mayer will benefit in the Raiders' offense. Mayer saw seven targets in Week 1 and recorded six receptions for 32 yards. When Bowers returns at full health, he will immediately jump back into his status as an elite fantasy football tight end.
Source: Sam Warren - The Athletic
Source: Sam Warren - The Athletic