David Montgomery Scores Three Times in First Game with Texans
David Montgomery had a debut to remember with his new team. The 29-year-old totaled 20 carries, 60 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with three catches, 19 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. The Texans came up short against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, but Montgomery certainly isn't to blame. He consistently found ways to get into the end zone when the Texans were in scoring range, allowing the score to stay close throughout the entire second half. Perhaps even more notable is the fact that Woody Marks had just nine carries, which means Montgomery finished with more than two-thirds of the Texans' running back carries in this game. The yardage efficiency numbers weren't great, but none of that matters if he can continue to be a surefire threat to score around the goal line. After proving himself with his new team, Montgomery has jumped to the mid-to-high RB2 tier for Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller