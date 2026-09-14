Dak Prescott Held Under 200 Passing Yards, Tosses Pick In Loss
Dak Prescott had an ugly night in the Cowboys season opener against the New York Giants. He wasn't able to muster up 200 passing yards, and threw an interception while being held scoreless in the first half of play. New York dominated time of possession, which limited Prescott to just 34 pass attempts. He completed only 22 for a paltry 5.1 yards per pass attempt. The abysmal average led Dallas to only muster 244 yards of offense, 150 less than their opponent. Two carries for 14 yards on the ground weren't enough to make up for his low passing production. It was a strangely terrible night for the offense, which did extremely well last year under then first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Perhaps that offense has been solved. We'll learn more to that effect in Week 2, when the Cowboys return home to face another bitter divisional rival, the Washington Commanders.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN