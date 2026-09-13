Ladd McConkey a Bright Spot Before Injuring his Chest
Ladd McConkey (chest) caught five of his seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's shocking 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. McConkey quickly cemented himself as the team's WR1 and became Justin Herbert's favorite target over the middle. Unfortunately, his performance was cut short after taking a big hit late in the third quarter. He was immediately taken back to the locker room and did not return to the field. His status for Week 2 is up in the air, and we will get more information about his availability as the week goes on. If he can play, McConkey will have a favorable matchup at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN