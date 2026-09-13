Keaton Mitchell Held Quiet in Week 1 Loss
Keaton Mitchell had four carries for nine yards in Sunday's shocking 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 24-year-old was a non-factor in the passing game and had zero targets out of the backfield. The Cardinals defense kept Mitchell in check all game and held him to 2.25 yards per carry. Mitchell is known for his explosiveness and speed in the open field but could not find space in the home opener. The East Carolina product should be out of fantasy lineups until he shows he can be a consistent fantasy producer. Mitchell and the Chargers will look to bounce back at home against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN