Justin Herbert Throws One Touchdown in Disappointing Loss
Justin Herbert went 17-for-27 for 209 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his team's shocking 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Herbert also had five carries for 29 rushing yards. The 28-year-old disappointed in the season opener, producing under 15 fantasy points, and will likely finish outside the top 20 scoring quarterbacks in Week 1. Herbert and the Chargers cut the lead to two late in the third quarter after finding Ladd McConkey on an eight-yard touchdown. However, the game spiraled for the Chargers after a punt was blocked and Herbert threw an interception late. Herbert will hope to bounce back at home in a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN