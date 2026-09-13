Carnell Tate is Underwhelming in NFL Debut
Carnell Tate made his NFL debut against the New York Jets on Sunday. There was plenty of hype surrounding this debut after Tate was selected fourth overall during this year's draft. Tate didn't give fantasy managers a ton to be happy about on Sunday. The rookie wideout hauled in four of his six targets for 38 yards in the loss. The good news is that Tate finished tied for the team lead in receiving yards and targets with Wan'Dale Robinson. The entire Titans offense struggled to move the ball, and that could be a season-long theme. The hope is that things will get better for Tate once he builds more chemistry with quarterback Cam Ward. Fantasy managers should consider Tate a low-end WR3 for the Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN