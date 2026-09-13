David Njoku Sees Five Targets in Week 1 Loss
David Njoku caught all five of his targets for 58 yards in Sunday's shocking 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 30-year-old tied for the team high in catches and had the second-most receiving yards among Chargers pass-catchers. Additionally, he was the team's most impactful tight end in the passing game, as Oronde Gadsden and Charlie Kolar combined for two catches. Njoku appears to be the Chargers' tight end to roster for fantasy football as of now. However, it remains a murky room and should remain out of fantasy lineups next week. The Chargers will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 as they try to find their way into the win column.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN