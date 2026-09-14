George Pickens Flops In Week 1 Loss
George Pickens entered 2026 with massive expectations, but met none of them in Week 1. He was targeted six times, hauling in three passes for 26 yards. He was quiet even against one of 2025's worst NFL defenses, especially against the pass. Pickens may need some time to get going, but the entire offense looked sluggish in what should have been an easy matchup. A dominant 2025 gave way to a flop for Pickens in Week 1. Nobody really did much, though. Dallas possessed the ball only two times in the second half, and scored touchdowns on both drives. Their defense struggled mightily, though, with Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart effectively able to move the ball and grind the clock down. Pickens' uncharacteristic drop in the first quarter punctuated a night he hopes to forget before Week 2, when Dallas faces another divisional rival in the Washington Commanders.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN