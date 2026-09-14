CeeDee Lamb Hauls In Five Passes, Scores Touchdown In Loss
CeeDee Lamb was his team's leading target earner and receiver, catching five of his eight targets for 44 yards and one touchdown in his team's loss to the New York Giants in Week 1. Dallas' passing game was mostly held in check, with just 175 total passing yards to go around between all its receivers. Lamb out-targeted and out-gained fellow wideout George Pickens, who didn't even muster 30 receiving yards. It would appear that he's regained his WR1 role, at least for now, but games with more overall production through the air should be a bit more revealing to that end. Lamb struggled after a high-ankle sprain caused him to miss time early in 2025, but he appears to be fully healthy in his seventh NFL season. Expect plenty of involvement for the veteran in Week 2 against a Washington Commanders defense with a porous secondary. Lamb tends to perform very well against them.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN