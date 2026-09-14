Javonte Williams Scores Touchdown, Otherwise Quiet In Loss
Javonte Williams handled 12 of the 15 carries the Dallas Cowboys called for running backs in his team's Week 1 loss. He averaged a lowly 3.4 yards per carry, though he did find the end zone once on the ground. He added five catches on five targets for 31 yards and another touchdown, leading to a very productive day in fantasy football. It wasn't enough to lift the Cowboys over their opponent, bitter divisional rival New York Giants, though. Williams remains the workhorse back for his team, and got more receiving work than usual, but didn't find much room to run against what was a poor Giants run defense last season. Another easy defensive matchup on paper is coming in Week 2, when Dallas returns home to play another divisional rival, the Washington Commanders. Look for Williams to be more efficient and log more carries in that game.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN