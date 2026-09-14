Ryan Flournoy Catches Just Two Passes in Week 1 Defeat
Ryan Flournoy, the subject of some amount of hype in the offseason, was targeted only four times in his team's Week 1 loss to their NFC East rival, the New York Giants. Flournoy was a non-factor in the offense, though that could have been said about everyone except their starting running back, Javonte Williams. Flournoy was third on his team in targets, behind both WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens but leading tight end Jake Ferguson. In future contests, Flournoy will likely flip-flop with Ferguson in involvement in the offense, making him not worth starting in fantasy football leagues. It would likely take an injury to either Lamb or Pickens to propel Flournoy, the clear Cowboys WR3, into a role big enough to make him worth putting in starting lineups. He should be left on the bench or on waivers in redraft fantasy leagues for the Cowboys Week 2 showdown at home with the Washington Commanders.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN