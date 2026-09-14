Bryce Young's Four Touchdowns Not Enough in Week 1 Loss
Bryce Young completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts for 361 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's 59-37 loss against the Chicago Bears. He also logged an additional 10 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, bringing him to a total of four touchdowns in Week 1. Other than the loss, the only real blemish on Young's stat line was the one interception. He did take two sacks, but that's not an alarming number considering he attempted 37 passes, and the Panthers' offense ran 62 plays. It's fair to assume that Young's counting stats will come back down to earth in a lower-scoring game that doesn't require him to pass as much, but at least he showed that he's capable of going toe-to-toe against one of the best teams in football. He should remain in the low-end QB1 tier for next week's very favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller