Caleb Williams Absolutely Spectacular in Shootout Win Over Panthers
Caleb Williams completed 21 of his 29 pass attempts for 269 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Sunday's Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. He also registered 10 rushing attempts, 65 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns. Williams played turnover-free football in the 59-37 win, and he only took two sacks. All in all, it was a remarkable showing from the former No. 1 pick, who could be a sleeper candidate to finish as the overall QB1 in fantasy football this season. He did a great job spreading the ball around to four different wide receivers and tight end Cole Kmet, and things will only get easier for him once he's able to reignite his rapport with tight end Colston Loveland. Williams will get a very tough test next week in the form of the Minnesota Vikings, who are led by one of the best defensive coordinators of this decade, Brian Flores. Still, Williams' four-touchdown explosion on Sunday showed that he's ready for any challenge in his way. He remains firmly entrenched in the QB1 tier for Week 2.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller