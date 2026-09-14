Fred VanVleet Ramps Up Contact Work
Fred VanVleet (knee) has taken another step in his ramp-up before training camp, according to Brian Barefield of Big Sarge Media. Head coach Ime Udoka said VanVleet has "really ramped it up" while rehabbing in San Diego and has progressed to back-to-back work and contact activity. That builds on VanVleet's earlier expectation that he would be ready for the preseason opener, but Houston still has camp and exhibition games to gauge his workload. If he avoids a setback, VanVleet's return would tighten Reed Sheppard's path to usage after the young guard averaged 13.5 points on 43.0 percent shooting across 82 games last season.
Source: Brian Barefield
Source: Brian Barefield