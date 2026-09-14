Haywood Highsmith Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Haywood Highsmith (knee) enters training camp without a guaranteed roster spot after the team waived and re-signed him in August, according to Holden Sherman of Bright Side of the Sun. Highsmith is on a one-year, $3 million deal that does not become fully guaranteed until Jan. 10, 2027, and he cannot be traded until Dec. 15. The 29-year-old currently projects behind Miles Bridges and Rasheer Fleming, leaving him closer to blowout or injury-dependent minutes than a steady rotation role. Highsmith averaged 5.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 13.0 minutes across seven games last season, so even Jordan Ott's three-point-heavy offense is unlikely to make him fantasy-relevant unless Phoenix's forward depth thins out.
Source: Holden Sherman
Source: Holden Sherman