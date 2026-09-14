Dylan Sampson is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Dylan Sampson (knee) was seen using crutches following Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Jeremy Fowler, Sampson is expected to miss significant time due to the knee injury he suffered on Sunday. Fantasy managers will likely need to wait until later in the week for a better timetable. The Browns aren't required to provide any update until the injury report is released on Wednesday. His absence will mean an uptick in value for Quinshon Judkins, while Raheim Sanders figures to handle the backup duties going forward. Fantasy managers should check back later in the week for a better timetable on Sampson.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler