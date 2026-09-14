Isiah Pacheco Could Return by Early December After Back Surgery
Isiah Pacheco (back) underwent surgery to remove a body that was pressing on a nerve in his back, a source told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Pacheco is facing a 12-week recovery, with a chance that he is back from Injured Reserve by early December. The former Kansas City Chiefs RB was dealing with an MCL injury late in training camp before injuring his back while training. There is not much incentive for fantasy managers to hold Pacheco now in an IR spot in redraft leagues. The 27-year-old had 1,765 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 375 carries in his first two seasons with the Chiefs, adding 57 catches for 374 yards and another two TDs as a receiver. But since the start of the 2024 season, Pacheco has dealt with injuries, limiting him to 20 games in his final two years in KC. With Pacheco now out until the final month of the regular season, the Lions could look to add RB depth behind bell-cow back Jahmyr Gibbs. Sione Vaki operated as Detroit's RB2 in Sunday's Week 1 season-opening win over the New Orleans Saints in overtime, but he handled only two rushing attempts for seven yards and caught one pass for 11 yards.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport