Kendrick Bourne a Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target
Kendrick Bourne was heavily featured in his team's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, recording eight catches for 75 yards on eight targets. The veteran wide receiver is in his first season with the Cardinals after recording 37 catches for 551 yards across 16 games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. Bourne was expected to play a complementary role in Arizona, but he out-targeted Cardinals wideouts Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 1. That trend may be unlikely to continue going forward, and Arizona also has superstar tight end Trey McBride to get the ball to in the passing game. The Cardinals' schedule is unfavorable in Week 2 as well, as they will host the Seattle Seahawks. Still, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett was one of the highest-volume passers in the NFL on a per-game basis last season, and he attempted 37 passes against the Chargers. In deeper fantasy leagues, Bourne could be a useful depth piece to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller