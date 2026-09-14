Kenyon Sadiq a Waiver Priority After Scoring First Career Touchdown
Kenyon Sadiq missed valuable time during training camp this summer following a setback after hernia surgery, but he was active in the Week 1 season-opening win on Sunday over the Tennessee Titans and had an impact on offense. Sadiq caught all three of his targets in his NFL debut for 21 yards and also scored a three-yard rushing touchdown on his only carry of the game. The Jets acknowledged that they would ease Sadiq into the fold early in his first NFL season, which was the case, as he played 42% of the offensive snaps, which was behind both Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert. However, Taylor had just two catches for minus-two yards, and Ruckert caught his only target for a four-yard gain against Tennessee. The 21-year-old from Oregon is a physical specimen with versatility and should only continue to be more involved in the Jets' downfield passing attack as the season goes, making him a priority waiver-wire pickup, even in single-TE leagues. Sadiq has much more short- and long-term fantasy upside than Taylor.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com