TreVeyon Henderson to Return to Practice on Monday
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) will return to practice on Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel told Mike Reiss of ESPN. Henderson was unable to practice all of last week before being ruled out for the Week 1 season-opening loss last Wednesday to the Seattle Seahawks. The fact that the 23-year-old will return early this week suggests that he will have a legitimate chance to make his 2026 debut in Week 2 this Sunday when the team squares off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his absence, Rhamondre Stevenson handled 18 rushing attempts for 51 yards (2.8 yards per carry) while catching five of six targets for 44 yards through the air. Corey Kiner backed him up and had only six carries for 11 yards as the RB2. If Henderson is cleared for Week 2 later this week, he is expected to split backfield work with Stevenson, although the Pats could ease Henderson in after he missed the last few weeks of training camp with his ankle injury. At best, Henderson will be a shaky RB3/flex option for fantasy managers if he plays against Pittsburgh.
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss
Source: ESPN Boston - Mike Reiss