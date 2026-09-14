Isaiah Likely Shines With Two Touchdowns Against Cowboys
Isaiah Likely hauled in all eight targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Likely was the team's leading receiver throughout training camp, and he lived up to the hype in Week 1. Of his eight catches, four came on third down. Despite playing only 49% of the snaps in Week 1, he looks primed for a key role in the passing game this season. With quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Giants offense looking sharp in Week 1, Likely should continue to see valuable opportunities in the passing game. He faces the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, where Likely should be considered a mid-TE1 despite the limited snap share.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN