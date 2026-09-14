Deebo Samuel Sr. Worth Picking Up with Teammate Sidelined
Deebo Samuel Sr. should be a priority waiver wire target now that he's firmly solidified as the team's No. 2 wideout. Second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 and will now be sidelined for a month, leaving Samuel as an undisputed starter alongside Mike Evans. We saw the veteran produce after Stribling went down last week, finishing the season opener with six catches for 48 receiving yards and a touchdown. Samuel has never been a huge yardage threat, but he handles high volume well and is capable of scoring touchdowns. With Stribling out until mid-October, Samuel has an amazing opportunity to handle more volume and cement himself as a high-end WR3 in fantasy football. His pattern of fantasy success should continue in Week 2, when the Niners face off against a pitiful Dolphins squad.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller