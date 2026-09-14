Cam Skattebo Finds the End Zone Against Cowboys
Cam Skattebo had 18 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. After missing most of the 2025 season with a significant ankle injury, Skattebo returned and looked strong, breaking multiple tackles and averaging 3.5 yards after contact per carry in Week 1. Unfortunately, he played only 60% of snaps and ran just nine routes, going without a target for the first time in his NFL career. Without a receiving role, Skattebo could be vulnerable to negative game scripts in the future. The biggest positives are that Skattebo looked healthy and the Giants offense looked fantastic, scoring 28 points and totaling nearly 400 yards. Skattebo will hope for more receiving work in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams and should factor in as a mid-RB2 moving forward.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN