TreVeyon Henderson Could Practice This Week
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) could return to practice this week as the team prepares to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head coach Mike Vrabel told the media on Monday, "Hopefully we'll get him out to practice here in the next few days." Henderson missed Week 1's 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury he sustained on August 24th after slipping while making a cut. With the second-year back out, Rhamondre Stevenson handled 18 carries and six targets, totaling 95 scrimmage yards. If Henderson returns in Week 2, fantasy managers should still expect a heavy dose of Stevenson, though the Patriots will likely utilize a similar committee to the one they used in the 2025 season.
Source: Doug Kyed
Source: Doug Kyed