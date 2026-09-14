Devaughn Vele Becomes a Must-Add in Most Leagues After Sunday's Big Performance
Devaughn Vele caught seven of nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough found Vele for a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter to cut the lead to 21-14. Vele lined up as the Saints WR2 behind Chris Olave and was second on the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets. His longest catch of the day was a 31-yard reception, which led to a Saints field goal. The 28-year-old will see an uptick in snaps and targets in the short term with rookie Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on injured reserve. Vele logged 82 snaps, had 58 routes run, and had a good rapport with Shough in Sunday's loss. With Tyson injured, Vele carved himself out a role and could become a key part of the Saints' offense along with Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Travis Etienne Jr. Vele is RotoBaller's No. 3-ranked waiver wire pickup and will look to build on Sunday's performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com