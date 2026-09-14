Tyler Allgeier a High-Volume Waiver-Wire Target for Week 2
Tyler Allgeier has solidified himself as an intriguing fantasy football option for the next few weeks. Allgeier led the backfield in touches on Sunday, logging six more carries than Jeremiyah Love. He was less efficient than Love, and the rookie vultured a touchdown from him. However, we saw that he can handle a workload of 17-20 touches as the Cardinals gradually phase Love into the offense. We expect to see a similar backfield split again in Week 2, leaving Allgeier in the RB3 range for fantasy football. He has a little bit of PPR upside after catching two passes on Sunday, and his 17-carry workload suggests that he could've gotten some touchdown opportunities in Week 1 if things had fallen into place a little differently. A matchup against the Seahawks' defense is never easy, but we like Allgeier's odds to play a steady role for all four quarters in a projected close game.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller