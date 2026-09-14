Tyjae Spears Maintains Valuable Role in Week 1
Tyjae Spears had three carries for 12 yards and two receptions on four targets for 12 yards in the 23-10 loss to the New York Jets. The Titans' offense was unproductive in Week 1, totaling 208 yards and ranking last in the NFL through Week 1. The good news for Spears was that the split was nearly 50/50 with Tony Pollard. Spears cut into Pollard's early-down work while keeping his pass-down role, but with this offense not clicking against the Jets, it's difficult to envision both backs consistently producing. They face the Philadelphia Eagles next week, but with their current committee, Spears only has value as a handcuff or PPR option in deep leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller