Rashod Bateman Could Benefit From Ravens Injuries
Rashod Bateman was held without a target in Week 1's 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Despite the lack of production, Bateman remained a key part of the offense, playing 53 of 68 snaps (78%) and leading the team in routes run (27). Bateman could see a significant increase in volume in the next few weeks, given injuries to Zay Flowers (hamstring) and Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist). The Ravens offense looked prolific in Week 1, and with the New Orleans Saints on the schedule in Week 2, Bateman could have an opportunity to produce with Flowers and Lane uncertain to play. Fantasy managers should consider adding Bateman, as he could serve as the lead receiver for star quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller