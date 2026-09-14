Jaxson Dart Surgical in Win Over Cowboys
Jaxson Dart completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and added 54 yards on 11 carries in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Despite concerns about Dallas' improved defense and the Giants' run-heavy offense, Dart was surgical in Week 1. Dart ranks second in the NFL in completion percentage (79.3%), second in passer rating (134.2), and second among quarterbacks in rushing yards through Week 1. With Malik Nabers (knee) active and tight end Isaiah Likely producing elite numbers in Week 1, Dart has the best supporting cast of his career and is maintaining an elite rushing floor. Moving forward, Dart is a mid-tier QB1 and appears to be a breakout candidate to watch this season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN