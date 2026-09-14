Woody Marks a Sneaky Waiver-Wire Pick-Up for Week 2
Woody Marks didn't have a very flashy Week 1 performance, but reading deeper into some of the involvement numbers should give fantasy managers plenty of optimism. Teammate David Montgomery had 20 touches and three touchdowns on Sunday, but he was far less efficient, averaging just 3.0 yards per carry (compared to Marks' 4.7). Additionally, even though Montgomery had significantly more touches, Marks actually played one more snap than the veteran. This was a pretty equal split in terms of snap share, so we would expect the number of touches for both running backs to level out next week. Even with Montgomery healthy, there's some standalone low-end RB3 value here. Marks' next test will be the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller