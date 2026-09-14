Kaelon Black a Priority Waiver-Wire Target After Impressive Debut
Kaelon Black should be a priority waiver wire target for managers in 12+ team leagues. Black rushed for 65 yards on 14 carries in Week 1, and he also caught one pass for five receiving yards. This was one of the first times during Christian McCaffrey's stint with the 49ers that we saw a backup handle 10+ touches, even though McCaffrey was active. There are a few factors to consider here. First, McCaffrey was returning from an undisclosed injury, so maybe he wasn't 100 percent and the 49ers wanted to use Black to keep him fresh. Second, the 49ers won by 20 points, so it makes a little more sense to integrate the depth players once the game gets out of hand. Still, this was a fascinating development for the 49ers and their rookie running back. At worst, Black is a bench handcuff who would jump to the RB2 tier if McCaffrey gets hurt. At best, Black can have weekly RB3/flex value of his own.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller