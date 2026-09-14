George Holani's Snap Share Not to be Overlooked
George Holani didn't produce much with the ball in his hands during Week 1 against the New England Patriots. However, he was a thorn in the side of Jadarian Price's fantasy managers because he earned nearly as many snaps and touches as the rookie. Holani played 23 snaps in Week 1, while Price played 24. The former mustered eight touches for 3.6 YPC, but he didn't score a touchdown or catch a pass. That's the biggest hold-up with Holani in fantasy football right now; PPR managers need him to catch more passes, and all of his managers would appreciate some touchdowns. With that being said, it was just Week 1, and the Seahawks had to adapt to an offense without Sam Darnold. When they return to action, they'll have 11 days rest and Holani could end up carving out a larger role. Heading into Week 2 against the Cardinals, he ranks as a fringe RB4 with a low floor but decent upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller