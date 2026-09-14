Malik Nabers Impactful in Limited Role Against Cowboys
Malik Nabers hauled in six of nine targets for 69 yards in the 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. After being a game-time decision entering Sunday night, Nabers was active and a key contributor despite a limited snap count in Week 1. He played just 36 of 69 snaps (52%) and slipped a few times on routes and after the catch. However, quarterback Jaxson Dart looked great in Week 1 and appears to be the best quarterback Nabers has had in his NFL career so far. With his snap share set to increase in the coming weeks and him being more comfortable following the injury, Nabers will be an elite option at the wide receiver position this season. They travel to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2, where Nabers should be temporarily factored in as a mid-tier WR2 until he has his full complement of snaps.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN