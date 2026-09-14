Romeo Doubs Will Need to Bounce Back in Week 2
Romeo Doubs, who steps into the de facto No. 1 receiver role for the next few weeks. He is replacing A.J. Brown (ankle), who has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least a month. Doubs signed with the Patriots this past offseason, but his debut with the team went about as poor as you could imagine. He was unable to haul in any of his three targets, and a mix of physical and mental mistakes negatively impacted him and the Patriots down the stretch. The good news for Doubs is that the Seahawks' defense is fantastic, and he's not the first receiver to produce a dud against them. The test will get a little easier in Week 2 against the Steelers, especially if Joey Porter Jr. (back) remains sidelined. We'd recommend giving Doubs a second chance after Week 1, because there's real value in being Drake Maye's No. 1 target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller