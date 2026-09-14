Caleb Douglas Is a Week 2 Priority Wide Receiver Add
Caleb Douglas made his NFL debut count on Sunday, catching five of seven targets for a team-high 94 yards in a 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The yardage set a franchise record for a player making his Dolphins debut. Miami used the 75th overall pick on Douglas in April, and head coach Jeff Hafley said before Week 1 that Douglas and fellow rookie Chris Bell deserved to start. Douglas then went out and led the team in receiving despite Malik Willis completing only 15 passes. The encouraging part for fantasy managers is that the production came with a role already in place. Seven targets in his first NFL game is enough to make the usage worth chasing. Bell and Malik Washington are still part of the receiver mix, and Miami's passing game remains a concern. That keeps Douglas from being an automatic Week 2 starter. It should not keep him off waiver claims, though. In 12-team leagues, Douglas belongs near the top of the wide receiver pickup list and makes more sense as an upside stash against San Francisco.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller