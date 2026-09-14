Mike Gesicki Back on the Fantasy Radar After Big Week 1
Mike Gesicki gave fantasy managers a reason to notice him again Sunday, catching five of seven targets for 78 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay. He led Cincinnati in targets, receptions and receiving yards. The catch is how little he actually played. Gesicki was on the field for only 21 offensive snaps while Drew Sample played 42, with Erick All Jr. also part of the rotation. Still, 17 of Gesicki's snaps came on passing routes. When Cincinnati wanted him on the field, it was usually to catch the ball. That is enough to make his 1% Yahoo roster rate interesting after one week. RotoBaller has Gesicki 34th among its Week 2 waiver options and recommends him in 14-team leagues. Houston is a tougher matchup, so managers do not need to force him into lineups yet. In deeper formats, though, Gesicki is worth adding to see if Week 1 was the start of something.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller