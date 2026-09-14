Wan'Dale Robinson Is a Priority PPR Add for Week 2
Wan'Dale Robinson gave fantasy managers a familiar stat line in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the New York Jets, catching five of six targets for 38 yards. It wasn't a big day, but the six targets tied rookie Carnell Tate for the team lead while Cam Ward managed only 140 passing yards. Robinson's value has never depended on piling up deep shots. He caught 92 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns with the Giants last season, then signed with Tennessee and reunited with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. The Titans also list him as a starter, so there is no role question to solve here. What needs to improve is the offense around him. Tennessee produced only 195 total yards in the opener, and Robinson averaged 7.6 yards per catch. That can make him frustrating outside of full-PPR formats. Still, five catches in a poor offensive showing are enough to keep the floor interesting. If Robinson was left on the waiver wire, he should be a priority add in PPR leagues ahead of Week 2 against Philadelphia, with more value as a steady depth option than a high-ceiling play.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller