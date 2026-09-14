Khalil Shakir a Waiver Target Still Capable of Providing a Usable Floor
Khalil Shakir caught four of five targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 36-31 win over the Texans, and he appears to have held onto a usable complementary role in what should remain one of the league's highest-scoring offenses. Shakir has led the Bills in targets, receptions, and yards in each of the past two seasons, but he topped 100 receiving yards only three times in that span, something both DJ Moore and tight end Dalton Kincaid were able to accomplish in Week 1. While Shakir's target volume is certain to drop as the potential third receiving option, he could benefit from more room to work with the ball in his hands, and he still belongs on rosters outside of the shallowest leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller