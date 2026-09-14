Rams Don't Have a Timeline for Myles Garrett's Return

Sep 14, 2026, 12:43 PM ET
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he does not have a timeline for how many games All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett (knee) will miss after he undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Garrett will miss at least the next four games after the Rams surprisingly placed him on Injured Reserve after last Thursday's season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The earliest Garrett could rejoin the Rams' defensive line would be on Oct. 18 against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. The 30-year-old seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro missed most of training camp this summer and did not look like himself in the Week 1 opener last Thursday, failing to record a single tackle. The Rams pulled Garrett late in the blowout loss. It is not the start Garrett wanted to have in L.A. after breaking the single-season NFL sack record with 23 sacks in 2025 with the Cleveland Browns. In IDP fantasy formats, Garrett should be stashed until he is healthy enough to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop