Ladd McConkey to Undergo More Testing for Rib Injury
Ladd McConkey (rib) was knocked out of the Week 1 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with a rib injury, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and he will undergo more testing on Monday. The Chargers initially called it a chest injury on Sunday when McConkey was pulled from the game after taking a hard hit. The good news for fantasy managers is that the 24-year-old former second-rounder from Georgia caught five of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game before getting hurt. We should have a better idea of whether McConkey has a shot to play in Week 2 against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders once his test results come back on Monday. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on McConkey's practice status from Wednesday through Friday to gain a clearer picture of his availability for Sunday's game. If McConkey cannot play this weekend, Quentin Johnson and Tre' Harris would have bigger roles in the passing attack for a Chargers offense that fell flat in their season opener after a lot of training camp hype.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport