Jakobi Meyers a Safe Waiver Target Wherever Still Available
Jakobi Meyers caught both of his targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Browns, and while the logjam of talent in the team's receiver room will continue to make opportunities more difficult to come by, the eighth-year veteran is still a must-roster player and a receiver to target on waiver wires wherever he's still available. Among Jaguars pass-catchers, only Parker Washington saw more than three targets and appears to have earned the number one role, but Meyers should still provide a usable floor in more competitive games and offers obvious injury insurance with multiple paths to an expanded role. Meyers is RotoBaller's WR47 for Week 2 in a tougher matchup against the Broncos.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller