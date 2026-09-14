Antonio Williams a Waiver-Wire Target After a Strong Debut
Antonio Williams caught all four of his targets for a team-leading 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's divisional loss to the Eagles, stepping in to keep things close on a day when the passing offense was not clicking. The 2026 third-round pick is the WR14 on the week with one more game to be played. While Williams is worth a look on waiver wires, managers should expect more involvement from Terry McLaurin moving forward after the veteran opened his eighth season with only two catches for 14 yards. Through one week, Williams appears to have a role in a Commanders offense that could see brighter days as the unit gels under first-year offensive coordinator David Blough. However, his ceiling will likely still be capped, with McLaurin and Stefon Diggs projected as the team's most consistent target earners.
Source: Antonio Williams
Source: Antonio Williams