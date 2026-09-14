Malik Hooker Consulting With Hand Specialist After Fracturing his Forearm

Sep 14, 2026, 1:16 PM ET
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (forearm) fractured a bone in his forearm in the Week 1 Sunday night loss to the division-rival New York Giants and is consulting with a hand specialist on Monday to learn his recovery time, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Some breaks can mean a player is out six weeks, but the hope is that, based on the specific bone and break, Hooker can return sooner than that. Either way, Hooker is going to miss extended time for the Cowboys' secondary. The 30-year-old former first-rounder from Ohio State in 2017 also missed five games for Dallas last year due to a toe injury and finished his sixth year with the team with 52 tackles (28 solo) and one pass breakup in 12 starts. With Hooker recovering from his broken forearm for the foreseeable future, the Cowboys will ask P.J. Locke to step up at the safety spot.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport