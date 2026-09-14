Zay Flowers Looking at Missing Time?
Zay Flowers (hamstring) got his 2026 season off to a good start in Sunday's 41-23 Week 1 season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, catching five of six targets for 150 yards and a touchdown. However, Flowers also suffered a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the rest of the game. A report surfaced on Sunday night that the 26-year-old is not dealing with a very serious hamstring injury, but ESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday that "with a hamstring injury you miss a little bit of time." Even though it does not seem like Flowers' injury is overly serious, Schefter says that to think he will be out there in Week 2 against the Saints is "probably unrealistic." In addition to Flowers' injury, rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane fractured his wrist and will miss time going forward. So with Flowers questionable for Week 2 and Lane out, veteran Rashod Bateman, who had zero catches in Week 1, could become Baltimore's top wideout this weekend. Fantasy managers will want to check on Flowers' practice participation from Wednesday through Friday for a better idea of whether he can play on Sunday.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter